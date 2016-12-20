Famous feline home for holidays

A well-travelled cat named Tiger, who drew national attention for being rescued from a train in Edmonton, is back with his Melville-area family for the holidays. Tiger went missing from Brent and Lynn Hahn’s farm, west of Melville, on Nov. 26 and Brent thought he’d seen the last of the feline that his wife, Lynn, brought home for him when he was undergoing cancer treatments in 2012. “When he went out at night, he usually just did his business and came back in,” Hahn told the Advance. “He was never out after we went to bed, so we thought he…