MASUR, Agnes

The extended family of Agnes Masur, widow of the late Robert Masur, wish to announce her passing on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at St. Peter’s Hospital, Melville, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Agnes was a long-time volunteer for various organizations in the community and an avid curler and golfer as witnessed by the many trophies in her home. She never missed any sporting events or 4-H shows of her great-nieces and nephews and always took a keen interest in the family farm activities. She will be remembered for her sharp wit and independance right to the end. Agnes…