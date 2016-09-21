MASUR, Agnes

By Melville Advance -

Date of Death: September 15, 2016

The extended family of Agnes Masur, widow of the late Robert Masur, wish to announce her passing on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at St. Peter’s Hospital, Melville, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Agnes was a long-time volunteer for various organizations in the community and an avid curler and golfer as witnessed by the many trophies in her home. She never missed any sporting events or 4-H shows of her great-nieces and nephews and always took a keen interest in the family farm activities. She will be remembered for her sharp wit and independance right to the end. Agnes…

