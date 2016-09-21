BRADEN, Edward David

Edward David Braden, 95 years of age, of the Tulleymet district, entered his eternal rest peacefully with his wife of 69 years, Rose, by his side at the Balcarres Integrated Health Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. Ed, or GeeGee as he was fondly known, was born June 30, 1921 in the Tulleymet district to Joseph and Mary (Krushelnicki) Braden. He grew up on the family farm working with his mother, father and big brother, Charlie. He attended school at Dramague School until Grade 8. In 1940 he enlisted in the armed forces and was stationed on Canada’s West Coast…