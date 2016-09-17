Readers come out to celebrate Broadview library

Residents helped celebrate the Broadview Public Library Branch’s 50th anniversary with Southeast Regional Library. The library hosted a free barbecue in Broadview on Sept. 9 in celebration of its patrons’ participation and community support. “It’s a nice thank you to the community,” said Chris Judy, librarian at the Broadview branch. “They’ve been very supportive of our library.” The Broadview library was second to join Southeast Regional Library in 1961, however, its history dates back further. The Broadview branch was first established in the 1890s as the Railroad Library and went on to become part of a regional library in 1930.…