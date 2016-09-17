Firefighter taking special aircraft rescue training

Grenfell’s Colin Musschoot at ARFF firefighting course The Grenfell Fire Department is adding more specialized training to its resume, with one member training in Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF). Firefighter Colin Musschoot is participating in the 2016 Firefighter Training Day on Sept. 17, in Toronto. Musschoot is taking part in the one-day ARFF course, specifically designed for municipal and rural firefighters. “I’m hoping to learn new skills that I can bring back and share with the guys,” Musschoot said days before departing Regina. “We don’t have much air traffic in the area, but we do have an airport in town…