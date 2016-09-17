CKCS positive after shutout

It’s about winning the small battles Chief Kahkewistahaw Community School’s first foray into six-man football was far from triumphant, but coach Evan Taypotat he’ll settle for some small victories in the Hurricanes’ inaugural season. “Our first game was versus Southey and they are supposedly one of the top teams in the province,” said Taypotat following a 77-0 loss. “Obviously, going in against them in our first game ever, our mindset was on taking and winning some small battles. ‘ “I feel despite the lopsided score that we achieved this, as after the game the guys were still upbeat and talking…