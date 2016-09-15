Two Davison staff cutting theirs hair for Terry Fox Foundation

Two staff members at Davison Elementary School are facing a hair-y situation based on how much money the school community raises for the Terry Fox Foundation. Grade 6 teacher Brandy Lechner and school counsellor Kim Unterschute have agreed to help raise money for the foundation by cutting their hair and donating it to Pantene, which will then turn the hair into wigs and give them to cancer patients free of charge. Both women have chosen three styles of haircuts for themselves, with a picture of each ’do pasted onto separate milk jugs. Students and staff will then be able to…