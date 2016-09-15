Provincial berth goal for new coach

There’s a new coach on the bench for the MCS Cobras senior girls volleyball team and she’s up for a new challenge. “We had a tournament at the University of Regina on the weekend and we won a few sets,” said new coach Holly Marquette, who oversaw the Cobras’ tryouts and one practice before the tourney. “I thought the girls improved immensely as we went through the tournament. With just one practice, I think they’ve come a long way.” Marquette hails from Kelvington and credits her high school play with getting her into the coaching ranks. “Kelvington had a strong…