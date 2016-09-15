North Valley Eagles searching for first victory

By Darcy Gross -
North Valley Eagles’ ball carrier Tyson Englot scrambles away from a pair of Cupar Wildcats during six-man football action in Lemberg recently. The Eagles have lost their first two contests and will try to turn things around when they take on Milestone on Sept. 23.

It’s early in the football season and the North Valley Eagles already find themselves with a 0-2 record, but it’s hardly time for panic. After losses to Southey and Cupar in the team’s first two games, the Eagles look to right the ship on Sept. 23 when they host Milestone. Despite the losses, head coach Bob Mayo thinks his group can rebound and start picking up some victories. “I think we just had games with two really tough teams at the start, and I think we’ll still get our share of wins this season,” explained Mayo. “We lost six Grade…

