North Valley Eagles searching for first victory

It’s early in the football season and the North Valley Eagles already find themselves with a 0-2 record, but it’s hardly time for panic. After losses to Southey and Cupar in the team’s first two games, the Eagles look to right the ship on Sept. 23 when they host Milestone. Despite the losses, head coach Bob Mayo thinks his group can rebound and start picking up some victories. “I think we just had games with two really tough teams at the start, and I think we’ll still get our share of wins this season,” explained Mayo. “We lost six Grade…