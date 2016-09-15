Millionaires meet Bruins for home opener Sept. 16

The exhibition hockey season is over for the SJHL Melville Millionaires and the next time they hit the ice for a game, it will be for keeps. Coach Devin Windle liked some of what he saw in the pre-season, but he knows his team has some work to do. “The games don’t count for anything, but you want to see improvement, game-to-game, shift-to-shift,” Windle explained. “We know there is a lot of change here with personnel and with structure, and our priority was to be moving in the right direction and sometimes we did and sometimes we didn’t. “The wins…