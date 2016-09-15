Many community activities available for newer residents

Residents new to the community had their eyes opened to the many recreational opportunities available during community registration night. Held Sept. 7 at the Horizon Credit Union Centre, the evening featured many clubs and organizations looking to attract new members and welcome back experienced participants. Having come to Canada from the Philippians in December 2014, Jahred Ciano, 9, signed up for kung fu for a second straight year. He believes it will give him the ability to stand up for himself if someone bullies him later in school. Ciano, in Grade 4, also registered for guitar lessons. He has never…