Lutheran home celebrates ‘momentous’ milestone

By Jason Antonio -
Kim Bucsis, administrator at St. Paul Lutheran Home, helps resident Gladys McDade cut the birthday cake celebrating the home’s 90th anniversary. McDade is the longest-serving resident, having spent 15 years living at the home. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

The 90th anniversary of St. Paul Lutheran Home (SPLH) is a “momentous anniversary milestone,” with the home seeing many changes along the way, according to Mayor Walter Streelasky. Residents now live in a world with cellphones, iPads and WiFi Internet, Streelasky said Sept. 8 during the anniversary celebration. But the basic virtues of compassion and care have remained constant for 90 years. “Our residents … are the people who helped build our community,” he said. “They made momentous sacrifices for their families. They now rely on our comfort and care.” Streelasky quoted a passage from Galatians 6:10, which encourages people…

