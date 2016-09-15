Lutheran home celebrates ‘momentous’ milestone

The 90th anniversary of St. Paul Lutheran Home (SPLH) is a “momentous anniversary milestone,” with the home seeing many changes along the way, according to Mayor Walter Streelasky. Residents now live in a world with cellphones, iPads and WiFi Internet, Streelasky said Sept. 8 during the anniversary celebration. But the basic virtues of compassion and care have remained constant for 90 years. “Our residents … are the people who helped build our community,” he said. “They made momentous sacrifices for their families. They now rely on our comfort and care.” Streelasky quoted a passage from Galatians 6:10, which encourages people…