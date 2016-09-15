Chamber faces closure because of disinterest

The Melville and District Chamber of Commerce’s days are numbered if the business community doesn’t step forward to save it. Directors with the chamber have put forward a recommendation to the general membership that the organization cease operations and dissolve due to a lack of support and a precarious financial position. Five directors held a special meeting on Sept. 6 to discuss the chamber’s future and its operational viability. The chamber is faced with a dwindling membership and a serious financial crunch that will force the organization to shut its doors by December. To possibly salvage the chamber of commerce,…