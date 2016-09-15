Bye week couldn’t come at a better time for Cobras

The MCS Cobras are off to a slow start. The Cobras lost their first game of the nine-man football season to the Esterhazy Warriors and most recently fell to 0-2, losing 25-6 to Yorkton’s Sacred Heart Saints. “We’ve got lots of new guys. We’ve had some injuries and turnovers and the combination of the three wasn’t in our favour last Thursday (Sept. 8),” said MCS coach John Svenson. “Yorkton’s team is big and physical this year and with our small numbers of linemen and guys going both ways, it took a toll.” In the end, the Cobras made too many…