RATHGEBER, William (Bill)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Rathgeber, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. William (Bill) Rathgeber was born on June 19, 1920 to Johann O.P. and Julianna (Weber) Rathgeber. He was the ninth of 10 children born to the family in the Shappert School district southwest of Goodeve, Sask. Bill was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Goodeve and remained a member there until its closure in 1965. The family then joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in…