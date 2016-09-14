LAW, Phyllis (Cookie) Joanne (Walters)

Phyllis “Cookie” Joanne Law (Walters) October 1943 - July 2016 Our beloved grandmother, mother, wife and friend, “Cookie” Joanne Law, unfortunately left us at the age of 72 this summer. She will be loved and missed by her three grandchildren, Dylan Law, Bradley David, Matthew David; and ex-husband, Glenn Law. Joanne originated from Melville, Sask., with her parents, Phil Decker, Frieda Decker (Walters) and sister, Deanna Lavoie. At a young age, she made the move to Burnaby to get married and start a family with her husband, Glenn Law, and together raised their daughter, Laurie Law (Deceased at 51, 1962-2014).…