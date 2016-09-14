KNOUREK, Victor

Victor Knourek of Melville, Sask., beloved husband of Sophie Knourek, entered his eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville. He was 88 years of age. Victor was born on June 21, 1928 in the Stockholm District of Saskatchewan, a son to Joseph and Effie (nee Hudack) Knourek. While attending school in the Stockholm area he helped his parents on the family farm. After receiving his education, Victor worked for Burn’s Meat Plant in Regina, then began working for the CNR. Victor moved to Esterhazy, where he met Sophie Appel, and the couple were united…