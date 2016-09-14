EAKET, Rachelle Anne-Marie

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rachelle Eaket, loving wife and mother. Rachelle died surrounded by her immediate family at the Watrous District Health Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 after a very short, but courageous battle with cancer. Rachelle loved spending time with her family, camping, playing cards, and singing and sitting by the fire with a glass of wine. She enjoyed the outdoors, her beautiful yard, and could always be found with a large book of crosswords nearby. Rachelle was predeceased by her infant son, Keith; sister, Diane; mother, Marie-Rose; and father, Germain.…