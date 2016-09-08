Sakimay to develop west of Regina

Sakimay First Nation has taken the first step in a major business development that will provide jobs and prosperity for the reserve. Construction has started on the 260-acre Saulteaux Crossing Business Park west of Regina. A groundbreaking ceremony occurred on the spot that will contain a new Esso gas station, Tim Hortons and yet-to-be named restaurant. All of this will replace the existing Saulteaux Junction gas bar located at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Pinkie Road. Plans to re-develop that site will occur once the new gas station is finished. Development of the first 40 acres started Aug. 1…