On-reserve schools kick off new year in Melville

Treaties are a way for aboriginals to strengthen relationships with the rest of Saskatchewan, according to one treaty educator. Treaties are also critical to acknowledging and remembering the past while moving toward a better future. “We all share this land. Every part of Saskatchewan has a treaty in place,” said Carla Bison, school success planning manager with Treaty 4 Education Alliance (T4EA). Treaties are a nation-to-nation agreement, she continued. It’s about being respectful and showing honour. “Education is one of the areas that was huge for our ancestors,” she said. “The more we educate our children, the more we have…