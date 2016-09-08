On-reserve schools kick off new year in Melville

By Jason Antonio -
Ray Petit, youth advocate; Carla Bison, school success planning manager; and Reona Brass, CLAN facilitator, gather near a teepee set up in front of the Horizon Credit Union Centre on Sept. 2. Treaty 4 Education Alliance held a school kickoff for all on-reserve schools in the Treaty 4 territory. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

Treaties are a way for aboriginals to strengthen relationships with the rest of Saskatchewan, according to one treaty educator. Treaties are also critical to acknowledging and remembering the past while moving toward a better future. “We all share this land. Every part of Saskatchewan has a treaty in place,” said Carla Bison, school success planning manager with Treaty 4 Education Alliance (T4EA). Treaties are a nation-to-nation agreement, she continued. It’s about being respectful and showing honour. “Education is one of the areas that was huge for our ancestors,” she said. “The more we educate our children, the more we have…

