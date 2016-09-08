Mils use pre-season games to finalize roster

The Melville Millionaires used their first pre-season game against the Yorkton Terriers to review rookie players and the attributes they bring to team. The Mils also used the Blue and White game to determine which players are hungry to make the team this year and impress first-year head coach and GM Devon Windle. Yorkton Terriers 6 vs. Melville Millionaires 4 The Mils hosted the Terriers on Sept. 5 at Horizon Credit Union Centre (HCUC) and lost 6-4. Cole Hayhurst scored two goals, while Tristan Shewchuck and Luke Nkwama each had one goal. Windle was positive about how his team performed…