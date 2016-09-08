Kinsmen tourney raises $4,000 for community projects

The Kinsmen Club of Melville held another successful Texas scramble golf tournament, with more than $4,000 raised during the one-day event. The Melville Golf and Country Club hosted the 22nd annual tournament on Sept. 3. Nine men’s teams, two ladies’ teams and six co-ed teams hit the links at 11 a.m. and puttered around the course for the day. The team of Garth Hack, Cal Hack, Ian Hack and Scott Albers won the men’s event. The foursome of Dion Bellegarde, Cicely Poitras, Cathy Stevenson and Charlie Delorme won the co-ed category. Gail Simpson, Gerri Martin, Rose Braden and Julie Sastaunik…