Cobras kick off season with 19-12 loss to Esterhazy

The Melville Comprehensive School Cobras football team will score by committee this year, after 13 Grade 12 players graduated from the program last semester. The Cobras don’t have a stud player this year, said coach John Svenson. Every player will have to do his job, pull together with the rest of the team and make a play when the opportunity arises. There are 10 Grade 12 students on the team this year, but Svenson pointed out a few of them are returning to the game. “High school football is always that way,” he said. “You always lose your group of…