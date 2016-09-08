Adopt a personalized pumpkin for this Halloween

A U-pick fruits and vegetables business is bringing joy to children by allowing them to “adopt” a pumpkin and have their name or a design stencilled on it. Purple Martin Orchard and Gardens has been adopting out pumpkins for the past two growing seasons, using Facebook to showcase the many pumpkins available. Families can either visit the farmyard — 20 minutes southeast of Melville toward Waldron — or browse the pumpkins online, before deciding upon one. They then request their name and/or a design be lightly carved onto the pumpkin’s skin. The pumpkins are left in the field to continue…