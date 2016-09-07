RETZLAFF, Patricia Dawyn

It is with great and profound sorrow that the family must announce the sudden passing of Patricia Dawyn Retzlaff. Pat, or Patsy, as she was better known, was born on Jan. 20, 1947 in Brandon, Man. and lost a short battle with cancer on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 at the age of 69 years. Pat leaves behind her husband of nearly 49 years, Frederick P. Retzlaff of Melville; and her three children, Dana L. Simon of Melville, Christopher M. L. Retzlaff of Lethbridge, Alta., and Trishia L. Winslow, also of Melville. Patsy is also survived by her two loving sisters…