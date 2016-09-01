‘Visionary’ Streelasky to seek another term as mayor

Describing himself as a visionary who isn’t afraid to get hands-on in the community, Mayor Walter Streelasky announced he intends to seek re-election. In a low-key meeting at city hall on Aug. 26, Streelasky said he has great passion for the community and an energetic and unwavering work ethic. He has provided considerate, thoughtful, trustworthy and creative leadership that has furthered Melville’s growth. “I am very grateful to the citizens,” he said. “They have been kind and receptive to me.” Streelasky has been mayor for 10 years and is looking to add another four years to his resumé. He was…