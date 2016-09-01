Second time a charm for Melville’s Chloe Sies

The final stop on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour wasn’t a victory for Chloe Sies, but it still came with a championship. The 17-year-old Melville golfer shot rounds of 80 and 79 at Saskatoon’s Willows Golf and Country Club to finish fourth in the event. The finish also clinched Sies’ second consecutive Saskatchewan Order of Merit provincial title. “I think you get 1,000 points for winning the provincials so it was pretty hard for anyone to catch me,” Sies said, pleased with her two rounds at the Willows. “I played well, but there were some really good golfers from outside…