Next Level football camp all about giving back

Ask former CFLers Fred Perry and Marcus Adams why they run The Next Level football camp and they’ll tell you that it’s about the kids. The two former Grey Cup champions were in the city last weekend, along with Yorkton’s Cory Johnson, to host a camp at St. Henry’s Senior School and they found a smallish group of students to work with. “Fred has done a couple of functions in the area for Heart and Stroke in Yorkton and held a camp and it kind of snowballed from there,” said Perry’s wife Tammy Montgomery. “Fred wants to teach these boys…