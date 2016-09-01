MCS focusing on positives despite three teacher cuts

Three teaching positions were cut from Melville Comprehensive School (MCS) at the end of last term, which is why principal Brandon Needham hopes a team-building exercise creates cohesiveness among staff and contributes to their well-being. This was the first time ever that that many teachers had been cut from MCS at one time, Needham said. That is why the team-building activity on Aug. 30 focused on building camaraderie and on staff’s mental health. The activity was also held to ensure the school climate is positive so students can see that and be positive as well, Needham added. The activity will…