Matichuk earns sixth straight Autumn Classic title

For the sixth straight year, the engraving on the Melville Autumn Classic championship flight trophy will feature the name Mitchell Matichuk. Matichuk outplayed the field on both days of last weekend’s event, shooting rounds of 67 and 66 to win by 16 strokes. “I scored birdie, par, eagle on the first three holes, so I started out three-under (par) through three holes,” said Matichuk. “I knew within that span it was going to be a good tournament.” The low scores are the result of a lot of practice hours following a less than stellar tournament earlier in the season for…