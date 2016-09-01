Leaky HCUC roof could cost $15,000 to fix

It could cost the city $15,000 to fix a leaky section of the Horizon Credit Union Centre roof, after water seeped into the building during a rainstorm Water was found in the upper northwest corner near the satellite concession while a small daylight hole was discovered on an exhaust vent in the ladies’ washroom on the walking track. This area allowed water to enter and flood the kitchen. Recreation manager Heather Miller, plus the mayor and two city councillors, met with Graham Construction after the July 7 rainstorm to conduct a three-hour walkthrough of the affected areas. Graham noted the…