Hickie powers way to western championship

Raymond Hickie is one strong guy, and he proved it by finishing in top spot in his category at the Western Canadian Powerlifting Championships at Kamloops, B.C. He out-lifted the 10 other competitors in his 120 kg and under, open group, squatting 528 pounds, bench pressing 385 pounds, and deadlifting a whopping 605 pounds for a 1,518 pound total — or 690 kg. Hickie, 24, who has been powerlifting for about 18 months, could have scored higher but a few technical errors kept him from raising his total. “I made a squat at 255 kg, but I got a red…