Emergency services training site receives government funding

Parkland College will receive up to $200,000 in government funding to further develop the college’s Emergency Services Training Site at Melville. The Government of Canada announced $100,000 in funding through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund on Aug. 19. The Government of Saskatchewan will also match this investment. The funding will help cover the cost of installing an electrical and pressurized water system at the training site just east of Melville. “This investment helps to ensure the continued success of Parkland College’s emergency services programming,” said college president Dwayne Reeve. “By upgrading our training site, we are able to improve…