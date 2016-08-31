WIHLIDAL, Edward

Edward Wihlidal of Melville, Sask., entered his eternal rest with Gladys and her family at his side on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at St. Paul Lutheran Home at the age of 75 years. Edward Wihlidal was born on Nov. 2, 1940, the youngest of 21 children, to Joseph and Anna (nee Batza) Wihlidal. He grew up and received his education at Columbia School and helped his parents on the family farm. After receiving his education he attended SIAST in Moose Jaw, Sask. and received his Journeyman’s Carpenter Certificate. Ed then began his career in carpentry in the Melville and surrounding…