VEDRESS, Gordon (Gord)

Gordon (Gord) was born in Humboldt, Sask. on June 25, 1944 to Joseph and Marie (nee Linz) Vedress. After completing high school, Gordon proudly joined the Royal Canadian Navy. He took his training in Halifax and had the rank of ABMA in the capacity of Medical Assistant. He spent one year in Esquimalt, B.C. and then back to Halifax for the duration of his service. Gordon returned to the prairies and began his work career with Revelstoke Lumber as store manager in multiple locations across Western Canada. From 1986 until his retirement, he was the manager at North American Lumber…