FRICK, Sophia

Sophia Frick of Melville, Sask., passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2106 at the age of 89 years. Sophia Marg Sedlovitch was born in Fenwood, Sask. on Nov. 15, 1926, the seventh child of John and Efrosina (Sawchyn) Sedlovitch. She received her early education at Fenwood, then later at Sacred Heart Academy, Yorkton, completing her education with teacher training in Regina. Sophia met Henry while teaching at Yola School and they married in 1952. Together they made their home at the farm and later in Melville. Sophie leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Janlyn (George) Rozdilsky, Rietta (Ed) Davis and…