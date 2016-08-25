Signatures on car pledge to be kind

Many people own a certain kind of vehicle to show their status, while others might drive something practical for the type of work they do. A day-glo, green Honda, emblazoned with hundreds of signatures and positive sayings has served former Melville resident Kelly Karius in a different capacity. “People sign the car to pledge kindness,” said Karius, who has written books, created the No Such Thing as a Bully program, as well as starting the Moment of Kindness Foundation. “What I want, is especially for kids who sign it, that the next time they feel like being mean, to remember…