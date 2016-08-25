Signatures on car pledge to be kind

By Melville Advance -
Kelly Karius poses beside the bright green car that she says provides an icebreaker for the Moment of Kindness Foundation. Karius says her hope is that when children feel the urge to be mean, they recall signing Karius’ car as a significant step to being kind.

Many people own a certain kind of vehicle to show their status, while others might drive something practical for the type of work they do. A day-glo, green Honda, emblazoned with hundreds of signatures and positive sayings has served former Melville resident Kelly Karius in a different capacity. “People sign the car to pledge kindness,” said Karius, who has written books, created the No Such Thing as a Bully program, as well as starting the Moment of Kindness Foundation. “What I want, is especially for kids who sign it, that the next time they feel like being mean, to remember…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR