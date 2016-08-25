Prairie Fire expected to be a more mature team

The Melville Prairie Fire had one of their most successful seasons ever last year and they hope to continue in that direction this year. Last weekend, 27 girls hit the ice looking for a spot on the triple-A midget girls’ hockey club, with several new faces joining others more familiar to the community. “We have a fairly large returning crew coming back,” said head coach Dean Amy, following the camp’s conclusion. “We added three defence, one goalie and a couple of forwards to the team.” New to this year’s team are Cassidy Entz and Taylor Nagy from Churchbridge, Hannah Pennell…