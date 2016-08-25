No pay increase for council in near future

The amount of money city councillors and the mayor receive in remuneration won’t change any time soon, after council voted against authorizing a pay increase. The mayor’s remuneration would have increased by $3,000 each year commencing Jan. 1, 2017, while a councillor’s pay would have increased by $1,500 each year. The increases would have totalled $12,000 each year until 2020. Currently, the mayor receives $15,600 in compensation and councillors receive $5,400 Council defeated a motion 5-2 at its regular meeting on Aug. 15 that would have authorized the increase in remuneration. Councillors Brian Hicke and Ron Wilson were in favour.…