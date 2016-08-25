MCS hosts 2nd annual Super Snake volleyball camp

Expert advice and skills training from a couple of Canada’s top collegiate volleyball players is what sets Melville’s Super Snake Volleyball Camp apart from regular high school tryouts. Melville’s Matthew Powell and Roy Ching, both members of the Brandon Bobcats, were in Melville from Aug. 22 to 24 to put students from grades 7 to 12 through their paces. “It’s good to be here. It’s exciting to be in Melville working with the kids,” said Powell who starred with the volleyball Cobras before heading to Keyano College in Fort McMurray, Alta. and then Brandon. “It’s a great learning atmosphere for…