Get kids involved in making school lunches, says Sunrise nutritionist

Children will be more likely to eat the food in their lunch bags if they are involved in the making and packing of those bags, according to a health region nutritionist. Getting kids involved in the lunch-making process leads to other healthy food options in the future, said Tracy Bielinski, the public health nutritionist for the Sunrise Health Region. It also provides children with basic cooking skills they will use their entire lives. Parents should let their children be creative and use their imaginations by including some of their favourite foods in the lunch kit. Different varieties of foods should…