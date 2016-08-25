Firefighter recruits learn about proper room searches

Smoke billowed out of a room as two firefighters opened a door and crawled inside looking for possible survivors. The firefighters conducted a primary search of the room by performing standard search and rescue patterns, before moving on to another room and conducting a secondary search. As soon as the two trainees finished searching the two rooms at the old Central School, at the corner of Main Street and Seventh Avenue, another two trainees entered the rooms and began a similar search. The 21 trainees were participating in a search-and-rescue exercise on Aug. 19 as part of Parkland College’s NFPA…