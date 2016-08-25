City projects on budget despite poor weather

The recent rains have caused some delays on the completion of projects throughout the city, but the public works department is still on schedule and on budget One project the department struggles to finish is the alley rehabilitation project, said public works manager Andrew Fahlman. The potholes fill with water every time it rains, making it difficult to fix them. “We’re hoping for nice fall weather,” Fahlman told council during its Aug. 15 regular meeting. The department has only had to look after two water main breaks this year, he added. Both breaks occurred on the same day. At the…