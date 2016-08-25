Boxes of toques discovered in field

Jason Schoffer was out running his dogs when he came across dozens of boxes containing hundreds of toques in a field near his Westview-area home. Schoffer wasn’t too sure what to make of the scene. He explained when he first saw the cardboard on Aug. 10, he thought someone had dumped garbage in the field. Many people do that since they don’t want to pay the fees at the dump. He also saw plastic with the cardboard, so he figured it was bottles he could take to recycling. Schoffer went back in the evening a day later and discovered the…