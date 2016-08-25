3 Nolans Hockey Camp a hit in Ochapowace

It’s a long way from a National Hockey League bench to the Denton George Multiplex in Ochapowace, but for Ted Nolan, former coach of the Bufflao Sabres and New York Islanders, there isn’t a ton of difference. “I still love to coach, but if I’m not coaching in the NHL, I’m coaching here. It doesn’t matter if I’m working with six-year-olds who are just learning to skate or 26-year-olds who should know how to skate, it’s still the same fun,” explained Nolan, taking a break between sessions of the 3 Nolans Hockey Camp that ran from Aug. 16 to 19.…